‘Fed Chair Powell’s actions to allow big banks … to boost their profits by loading up on risk directly contributed to these bank failures,’ Warren said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch: First Republic and Western Alliance pace big rebound in regional-bank stocks after huge losses - March 14, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Worried about your cash? Grab these 5% CDs while you still can - March 14, 2023
- The Tell: ‘I’m not seeing true danger here’: Michael Burry says U.S. banking crisis to be resolved ‘very quickly’ - March 14, 2023