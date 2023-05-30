Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s stock AAIC is rallying 50% in premarket trades Tuesday after Ellington Financial Inc. EFC said it would pay about $4.77 a share for the real estate investment trust in a cash and stock acquisition. The estimated market capitalization of the combined company is expected to exceed $1 billion. Under terms of the deal, each share of Arlington common stock will be converted into 0.3619 shares of Ellington Financial common stock, or approximately 11.7 million shares of Ellington Financial common stock. Arlington common stockholders will also receive $3 million in cash or 9 cents a share, to be contributed by Ellington Financial’s external manager. Ellington stock is down 4% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

