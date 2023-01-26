Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team are exploring raising as much as $3 billion to help repay some of the debt incurred in the Twitter Inc.’s buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people it described as familiar with the matter. A successful raising of funds could be used to pay down an unsecured portion of the debt carrying the highest interest rate, the Journal reported. Musk bought Twitter in October for $44 billion and late last year sold some of his Tesla shares. Tesla TSLA is slated to report fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. On Twitter, Musk answered “no” to a user asking whether the Journal story was “accurate.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story