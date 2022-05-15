: Elon Musk continues to rail against Twitter bots, says company accused him of breaking NDA

Elon Musk continued to sound off about the actual number of automated bots and fake accounts on Twitter Inc. over the weekend, and said Twitter’s legal team accused him of breaking an nondisclosure agreement.
