Elon Musk exercises Tesla options for 175,000 fresh shares

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk exercised options on 175,000 shares in the automobile company, adding to his stake at prices less than one-third the going rate. Musk’s options on more than 5 million Tesla shares matured years ago, and he previously exercised more than 500,000 options at a lower price. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk exercised the fresh shares Monday at a price of $31.17, paying the cost of exercising the options — nearly $5.5 million — as well as the taxes without selling other shares. Musk still has access to about 4.6 million vested options, according to the SEC filing, and they expire in a little more than three years. Before Monday’s option exercise, Musk owned 19.5% of Tesla stock, according to FactSet. Tesla stock closed Tuesday at $205.08, after declining about 29% in the past 12 months. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

