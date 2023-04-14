Twitter owner and Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk aims to get in on artificial intelligence to build a rival to Microsoft Corp. MSFT -backed Open AI and its “safer” GPT-4 model. Musk is assembling a team of researchers and plans to talk with Tesla and SpaceX investors to help fund the project, according to a report from the Financial Times Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Earlier in the week, Musk disbanded Twitter as a corporate identity and merged it with his X Corp. shell company as the social-media company faces falling ad revenue. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is looking into accountability measures for AI tech.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

