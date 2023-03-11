Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk gave more than 12.5 million shares of the company’s stock to charity, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that amended a previous filing because the shares reported had not been adjusted for last year’s stock split. Based on SEC filings last month, MarketWatch and others reported that Musk had donated nearly 12 million shares worth about $2 billion to an undisclosed charity. Bloomberg reported last year that most of Musk’s charitable giving in 2021 went to his own foundation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
