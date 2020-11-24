: Elon Musk is now world’s second-richest person, as net worth has grown more than $100 billion this year

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday ranked the Tesla Inc. chief executive — with a $127.9 billion fortune — above Bill Gates — at $127.7 billion — for the first time.
