: Elon Musk pitch deck for Twitter promises to triple ad revenue, create $10 billion subscription business: report

Elon Musk is telling potential investors in his deal for Twitter Inc. that he will seek to triple the company’s ad revenue and create a $10 billion-a-year subscription business within six years, according to a Friday report.
