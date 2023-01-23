Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk returns to court Monday to defend old tweets in a securities fraud trial in San Francisco. He testified he understood he had support from Saudi Arabia’s investment fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Elon Musk testifies Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private at $420 a share - January 23, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Workday gets downgraded to hold as analyst expects cycle to favor lagging software names - January 23, 2023
- This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is handily beating the S&P 500 - January 23, 2023