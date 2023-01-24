Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is back in court Tuesday for a final stretch of testimony in a federal fraud trial over alleged investor losses caused by his “funding secured” tweet back in 2018.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: ‘We don’t want to work for jerks’: The impact of bad bosses, toxic workplaces and gaslighting on your mental health and here’s how you can consolidate credit card debt can help you pay it off faster. - January 24, 2023
- : Asian Americans felt cultural pride in Monterey Park. Now they say a mass shooting robbed them of its special place in their heritage. - January 24, 2023
- Market Extra: NYSE says ‘system issue’ led to glitch that caused dozens of trading halts, wild price swings on open - January 24, 2023