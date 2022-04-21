Elon Musk confirmed in a Thursday filing that he was “exploring whether to commence a tender offer” for Twitter Inc. and said that he has received funding commitments to help him do so.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Elon Musk says he has received funding commitments for Twitter buyout and is exploring tender offer - April 21, 2022
- ‘Sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin,’ says Biden as he unveils $800 million in Ukraine aid - April 21, 2022
- Best Buy recalls 635,000 air fryers, air fryer ovens for fire and burn hazards - April 21, 2022