In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, said: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Elon Musk says he’ll step down as Twitter CEO when he finds ‘someone foolish enough to take the job’ - December 20, 2022
- House panel approves releasing report on Trump’s tax returns - December 20, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Activist investor wants Six Flags to cash in on its real estate holdings - December 20, 2022