Tesla Inc. will spend “well over” $1 billion by the end of next year on building an in-house supercomputer known as Project Dojo.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Elon Musk says Tesla will spend ‘well over’ $1 billion on Dojo supercomputer - July 19, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged - July 19, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: As investors worry about lower Tesla margins, Musk says Full Self-Driving is key to future profits - July 19, 2023