: Elon Musk seeks to end SEC’s supervision over ‘going private’ tweets

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk has fired another volley in his fight to end securities regulators’ oversight of his tweets, asking a judge to end a consent decree governing the ‘going private’ 2018 settlement and to block recent subpoenas.
