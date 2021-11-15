Billionaire Elon Musk sold nearly $2 billion in Tesla Inc. stock on Thursday and Friday for a roughly $7 billion total on the week, which happened to be the worst for Tesla stock in more than a year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Michael Flynn draws condemnation for saying U.S. should only have one religion - November 14, 2021
- : Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion in Tesla stock last week, and shares had their worst week in more than a year - November 14, 2021
- : Tesla’s Elon Musk spends another weekend insulting people on Twitter - November 14, 2021