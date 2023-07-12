Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk launched xAI Wednesday with the stated goal to “understand the true nature of the universe.” On xAI’s website, the company, which is separate from Twitter parent X Corp., said it will work closely with Twitter, Tesla, and others to reach their goal of developing AI tech. The company, which now has its own Twitter account, said it is actively recruiting engineers and researchers, and advised by Dan Hendrycks, the current director of the Center for AI Safety.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

