The U.S. Virgin Islands government Monday told a federal judge it can’t locate billionaire Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena for documents in its lawsuit involving JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a court filing, lawyers asked Judge Jed Rakoff in New York to let it serve the subpoena instead on Tesla Inc. TSLA , where Musk is chief executive. Officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands are seeking Musk as part of their investigation into the role played by JPMorgan Chase in the actions of Epstein. According to a Reuters report, the Virgin Islands alleges in a court filing that billionaire Musk — who was subpoenaed on April 28 — may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein. The U.S. Virgin Islands contends JPMorgan overlooked Epstein’s abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there. The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive’s relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story