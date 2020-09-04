Elon Musk’s younger brother, Kimbal, appears to have made more than $8 million on Tesla’s stock this week, as he exercised options to buy the stock, two days after he sold those shares at 6.5 times the price he paid to buy them.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal made more than $8 million selling Tesla stock 2 days before he bought them - September 4, 2020
- Technology-heavy Nasdaq flirts with breaking closely watched bullish trend line in Friday stock-market rout - September 4, 2020
- : Biden says U.S. is now confronting the ‘original sin of this country’ - September 4, 2020