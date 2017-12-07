Emails appear to show follow-up to 2016 Trump Tower meeting: report

Breaking News
Previously undisclosed emails apparently following up on a July 2016 meeting at Trump Tower are raising new questions by congressional investigators, CNN reported Thursday. The emails from British publicist Rob Goldstone are the first indication that there were follow-up communications after the meeting he set up between senior Trump campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer, CNN said. Trump Jr. has said that the meeting ended up being primarily about Russian adoptions and there was no further communication after it ended. One email from Goldstone to a senior Trump campaign aide urged Donald Trump to join a Russian social network, an idea that was reportedly pitched at the meeting. Another email from Goldstone to his client, Russian pop star Emin Agalarov, who also attended the meeting, mentioned the alleged Russian hack of DNC emails, and called it “eerily weird” after what they had discussed at Trump Tower. The emails are likely to be discussed next week when Goldstone meets with the House and Senate intelligence committees behind closed doors.

