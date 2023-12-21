A U.S. stock rally that went too far, too fast, saw major indexes post their biggest drop in months Wednesday — a welcome development to bulls looking for a pause to refresh a stretched market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Calliditas Therapeutics stock jumps as kidney treatment gets FDA approval - December 21, 2023
- These are the most hated assets on Wall Street — it might be the perfect time to buy them - December 21, 2023
- ‘Embrace weakness’: Stock-market stumble welcome after FOMO rally, bulls say - December 21, 2023