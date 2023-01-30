Emeren Group Ltd. SOL said Monday it’s no longer calling itself ReneSola Ltd. Its new name, Emeren Group, is derived from “empowering renewables,” the company said. Emeren Group’s U.S.-listed stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol SOL. Emeren stock has risen 14.2% in 2023, compared to an 11% rise by the Nasdaq COMP.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

