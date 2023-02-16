Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS rallied about 19% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted in favor of allowing over-the-counter sales of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal medication. The FDA is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does. Emergent has submitted a new drug application to the FDA for OTC naloxone nasal spray, and the regulator is expected to make a decision whether to approve the drug by March 29. Emergent’s stock has gained 22.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX is up 4.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : TravelCenters of America to be acquired by BP in all-cash deal valued at $1.3 billion, stock soars 71% - February 16, 2023
- U.S. initial unemployment claims under 200,000 for fifth straight week - February 16, 2023
- January PPI shows biggest rise in U.S. wholesale prices since June - February 16, 2023