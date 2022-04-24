Emmanuel Macron comfortably wins re-election in France, initial projections show

Initial projections show French President Emmanuel Macron has won re-election with a 58% to 42% victory over Marine Le Pen, his far-right challenger. The result was largely in line with polling, which had showed a late bump for the French president after the first round of elections. Macron still will face a challenge in the upcoming parliamentary elections in June. Analysts had said there could be market volatility if Le Pen had managed to stage an upset.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

