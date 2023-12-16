The alleged mastermind behind a fine-wine investment strategy prosecutors say was actually a $100 million Ponzi scheme has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Empty bottles: Alleged mastermind of $100 million wine fraud extradited to U.S. - December 16, 2023
- ‘I didn’t see how this could happen to my family — until now’: My brother drained $200,000 from my mother’s savings. How can I stop him? - December 16, 2023
- My late brother’s three children say they should receive the same annual monetary gifts their grandmother gives to her other children. Are they entitled? - December 16, 2023