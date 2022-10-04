Enbridge names new CEO after current chief retires

Enbridge Inc. on Monday named independent board chair Greg Ebel as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1 upon the retirement of Al Monaco, after the pipeline company considered internal and external candidates. A new independent board chair will be named before the end of 2022. Enbridge shares rose 2.4% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story