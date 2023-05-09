Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. EDR, Ari Emanuel’s streaming, sports and entertainment giant, offered up a full-year sales forecast on Tuesday that came up just short of Wall Street’s expectations, but said it was planning more investor payouts up ahead. Endeavor forecast full-year revenue of $5.665 billion to $5.815 billion, compared with FactSet forecasts for $5.895 billion. But the company said it expected to launch an “event-driven” share buyback of up to $300 million and planned to begin making quarterly cash dividend payments. Shares rose 3.3% after hours. For its first quarter, the company reported net income of $36.3 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $517.7 million, or $1.16 a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose to $1.6 billion, compared with $1.47 billion in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Endeavor to earn 28 cents a share, on revenue of $1.566 billion. Executives also said the results were helped by “heightened demand for events, including record attendance and sponsorship sales at the Miami Open.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

