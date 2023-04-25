Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. EDR, the Los Angeles-based entertainment powerhouse, said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its IMG Academy to BPEA EQT in partnership with Nord Anglia Education for $1.25 billion. BPEQ EQT is a unit of private-equity firm EZT. The all-cash deal is expected to close in the third quarter. IMG Academy is based in Bradenton, Florida, and was founded in 1978 as the Bollettieri Tennis Academy. IMG acquired it in 1987 and has added golf, soccer, baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, track & field and volleyball over the years. The academy offers a full sports education via a boarding school, sports camps, online coaching and online college recruiting. Endeavor stock has gained 9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story