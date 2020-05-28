Ending the extra $600 a month Americans are getting in unemployment benefits could cost the U.S. more jobs, some economists say

For every dollar spent on unemployment insurance, there’s a multiplier effect leading to a 1.64 increase in GDP, research shows.
