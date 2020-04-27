Energy ETFs fall as U.S. oil prices resume sell-off, plunge more than 25%

Exchange-traded funds with exposure to the oil sector remained under pressure Monday as oil [CLM20] looked to be on track for the second-worst decline in history based on the most-active contract. The biggest oil ETF, and the one with the most direct exposure to the oil price, United States Oil Fund LP , lost nearly 16% by late morning, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund was down 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration fund fell 1.8%. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF fell 3.7% and the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services was down 4.3%. All those funds, with the exception of XLE, which is down 42%, have lost more than half their value in the year to date as a lack of storage combined with cratering demand due to COVID-19 pandemic crushes prices.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

