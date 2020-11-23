Energy sector sees broad, sharp gains as crude oil prices head for 3-month high

The energy sector enjoyed a broad, and in many cases sharp, rally in afternoon trading Monday, as crude oil prices rose to a 3-month high on increasing hopes that a potential COVID-19 vaccine would fuel and economic recovery and spark demand for oil. The SPDR Energy Select Sector exchange-traded fund ran up 5.8%, toward the highest close since Aug. 17, with all 25 of its equity components trading higher. The ETF was biggest gainer of the 11 SPDR sector ETFs tracking the S&P 500’s 11 key sectors. The biggest gainers were Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s stock , which soared 15.5%, and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock , which shot up 10.8%. Crude oil futures climbed 1.5% to $43.05, toward the highest close since Aug. 26. Among other more-active stocks in the energy ETF, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. hiked up 6.6%, Exxon Mobil Corp. advabced 5.4%, Kinder Morgan Inc. climbed 2.8% and Halliburton Co. hiked up 9.0%. In comparison, the S&P 500 tacked on 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

