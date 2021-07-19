Energy sector tracker suffers unanimous selloff as crude futures tumble

Energy was by far the weakest of the S&P 500’s 11 key sectors, as worries about the macroeconomic effects from a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and deal reached by OPEC+ to boost oil production prompted a sharp selloff in crude oil prices. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF tumbled 4.5%, with all 22 components losing ground, including 8 members falling more than 5%. The biggest decliner was Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock , which sank 7.6%. Among the ETF’s most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. dropped 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 5.4%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 6.1%, Schlumberger Ltd. slid 5.4% and Chevron Corp. gave up 3.7%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures tumbled 7.4%, the biggest one-day drop since April 21, 2020.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story