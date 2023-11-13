Exxon Mobil said Monday it plans to begin producing lithium for electric-vehicle batteries by 2027 from a mining operation in southwest Arkansas under the brand Mobil Lithium.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stocks pause after recent run-up as Wall Street awaits inflation updates - November 13, 2023
- Energy Stocks: Exxon Mobil moving into lithium production for electric-vehicle batteries - November 13, 2023
- : Giant bond investor says buy bonds now and you’ll ‘be rewarded’ - November 13, 2023