Shares of oil and gas companies traded broadly higher Monday, as crude oil prices climbed toward a fourth-straight gain. The Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund XLE rallied 0.8% in premarket trading, with 21 of its 23 equity components trading higher. after rising 4.9% over a five-day win streak through Friday. Among the energy ETF’s (XLE) more-active components, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY advanced 0.9%, Devon Energy Corp. DVN tacked on 0.8%, Marathon Oil Corp. MRO rose 1.2%, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM gained 0.6% and Chevron Corp. CVX tacked on 0.6%. Crude oil futures CL00 rose 1.1%, and have hiked up 5.5% in four days. The gain on Monday comes after Saudi Arabia said it would extend a 1 million barrel-a-day production cut through August, while Russia said it would cut exports this month by 500,000 barrels a day.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

