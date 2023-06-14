Battery maker EnerSys ENS said late Wednesday it is “exploring” the development of a battery factory in the U.S. alongside French battery maker Verkor SAS. The two companies are developing plans and evaluating potential locations and funding, EnerSys said. “Establishing a U.S. lithium-ion cell supply is a critical element of our supply chain strategy,” EnerSys Chief Executive David M. Shaffer said in a statement. “This U.S. factory will help us meet our customers’ needs, including those with specific manufacturing requirements for domestic sourced batteries.” The broad Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, set aside billions for clean-energy incentives for homes and businesses, with credits hinging on factors that include U.S. assembly location and minerals sourcing. Shares of EnerSys ended the regular trading day down 0.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

