Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has filed an initial public offering to trade its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENLT with underwriters JPMorgan JPM , BofA Securities BAC , Barclays, Credit Suisse, Wolfe/Nomura Alliance and Roth Capital Partners. Enlight Renewable Energy has been trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010. The Israel and Idaho-based company develops and finances utility-scale renewable energy projects.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

