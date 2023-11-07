Shares of Enovix Corp. ENVX rallied after hours on Tuesday after the lithium-ion battery maker forecast fourth-quarter sales that were far above expectations, helped by an acquisition and demand from the U.S. Army. The company — whose products are used by makers of smartphones and other electronic devices, along with medical equipment and power tools — said it expected fourth-quarter sales of between $3 million and $4 million, compared with FactSet forecasts for $500,000. Management said that forecast reflected the acquisition of Routejade, a Korean battery maker, and a deal to produce battery cells for the U.S. Army to help power soldiers’ communication and navigation equipment. Shares jumped 10.7% after hours. The company reported sales of $200,000 in the third quarter, in line with FactSet estimates, and an adjusted per-share loss of 19 cents, better than the 25-cent loss expected. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

