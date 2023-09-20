Shares of Enovix Corp. ENVX rose more than 1% in the extended session Wednesday after the battery maker said it has agreed to buy privately held Korean battery maker Routejade in a cash and stock deal. Enovix will pay $16.5 million in cash and about 6.2 million of its shares for the company. “The acquisition provides Enovix with vertical integration of electrode coating and battery-pack manufacturing while adding an established lithium-ion battery business with factories in Korea, along with complementary products, customers, and suppliers,” the Fremont, Calif., company said in a statement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and it will be “immediately accretive,” Enovix said. Routejade brings more than 20 years of experience as a manufacturer and supplier of lithium-ion batteries in end markets such as wearables, medical, industrial, and the South Korean military, Enovix said. Shares of Enovix ended the regular trading day down 5.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

