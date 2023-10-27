Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH drew a downgrade to perform from outperform by Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch , who cited “industry uncertainty.” The solar power micro-converter maker warned it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $300 million to $350 million, well below the latest FactSet consensus estimate of $447.5 million. Rusch said the company missed its third-quarter sales estimate due to weaker demand, while cost reductions are slower than expected. “Even with higher electricity prices as a tailwind, we believe consumer concerns on the economy and prospect for persistently elevated interest rates suggest that a spring recovery in demand is not yet certain,” Rusch said. Enphase Energy’s stock was down 15.4% in premarket trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story