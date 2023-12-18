Enphase Energy Inc. said late Monday it plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, including workers and contractors in Wisconsin, as it seeks to “right-size” its business.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Enphase Energy to lay off 10% of its workforce, citing ‘challenging’ economy - December 18, 2023
- Some borrowers given more time to take steps to qualify for student-debt forgiveness - December 18, 2023
- Bipartisan opposition to Nippon takeover of U.S. Steel grows - December 18, 2023