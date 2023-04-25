Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH dropped more than 15% in the extended session Tuesday after the energy technology company reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations but called for lower-than-expected revenue in the current quarter. Enphase earned $146.9 million, or $1.02 a share, in the first quarter, compared with $52 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.37 a share. Revenue rose to $726 million from $441 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of $1.21 on sales of $724 million in the quarter. Enphase guided for second-quarter 2023 revenue in a range between $700 million and $750 million. FactSet analysts expect revenue of $762 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story