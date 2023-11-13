WeWork Inc. WEWKQ, the once-hot office-sharing platform that filed for bankruptcy protection this month, said on Monday that Ernst & Young “will not seek to be retained” as its accounting firm and would thus no longer audit the company following its chapter 11 filing. WeWork, in a filing, said there was “no dispute” between the two. Ernst & Young notified WeWork of the move on Nov. 9. The New York Stock Exchange last week said it would start the process to delist WeWork. WeWork’s stock began trading over the counter on Nov. 8 under the symbol “WEWKQ.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

