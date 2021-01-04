Entain jumps 27% after rejecting MGM Resorts offer

Shares of U.K. gaming company Entain jumped 27% to 1,429 pence after rejecting the proposed 1,383 pence per share bid from MGM Resorts that valued the company at £8.09 billion. Entain, the owner of brands including Ladbrokes, said the proposal significantly undervalues the company and its prospects. Entain also asked for “additional information in respect of the strategic rationale for a combination of the two companies.”

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story