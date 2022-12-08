Shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc. rallied 15% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company announced a deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. that aims to develop treatments for myotonic dystrophy type 1, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. The collaboration includes Entrada’s ENTR-701, which is currently in preclinical studies. Per the terms of the deal, Vertex will pay Entrada an upfront payment of $224 million and make an equity investment of $26 million, with additional milestone payments worth up to $485 million. Entrada’s stock has gained 44.6% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 17.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

