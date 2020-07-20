Enzymatica shares jump as company says mouth spray can deactivate COVID-19

Shares of Enzymatica jumped 67% in Stockholm as the company said preliminary results show the ability of the mouth spray ColdZyme, in vitro, to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The study demonstrated that ColdZyme deactivates SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by 98.3%, the company said. “Even if the current in vitro results cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, it is very interesting that ColdZyme is able to effectively deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in vitro since it constitutes a proof-of-principle that can be taken further into clinical studies. Thus, the results indicate that ColdZyme can offer a protective barrier against SARS-CoV-2,” says Claus Egstrand, Enzymatica’s chief operating officer. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

