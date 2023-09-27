Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a California court ruling that found Apple Inc.’s AAPL App Store policies don’t violate antitrust laws. The filing is the latest in a long-brewing legal war between the companies, with billions of dollars in revenue at stake over how Apple runs its App Store. Epic, which went to court with Apple in 2020, objects to Apple’s control over the App Store and the commission of up to 30% charged by the iPhone for digital goods and services sold through the App Store. The Supreme Court could decide by the end of the year whether it will take up the case. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

