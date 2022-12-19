Epic Games on Monday confirmed it would pay $520 million to the Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations related to past designs of the video game Fortnite, as the FTC announced the action. Epic released a statement about the settlement: “No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here. The video game industry is a place of fast-moving innovation, where player expectations are high and new ideas are paramount. Statutes written decades ago don’t specify how gaming ecosystems should operate. The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough. We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

