Equifax stock rallies after quarterly beat, raised guidance

Shares of Equifax Inc. rallied nearly 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the consumer credit reporting agency reported first-quarter earnings that were above forecast and its “highest ever” quarterly revenue. Equifax said it earned $201.6 million, or $1.64 a share, compared with $116.9 million, or 95 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2020. Sales rose 27% to $1.2 billion, a fifth straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth and a record for the company, Equifax said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected EPS of $1.34 a share on sales of $1.12 billion. Equifax also increased its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, saying it was “confident” in its outlook for 2021. It raised the full-year revenue guidance to between $4.58 billion and $4.68 billion, and its adjusted EPS guidance to between $6.75 and $7.05.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story