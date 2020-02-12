Equifax stock ticks higher as results beat Street view

Equifax Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Wednesday after the credit information company’s results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Equifax shares rose 0.4% after hours, following a 0.8% rise in the regular session to close at $154.52. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.2 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with $25.6 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $1.53 a share. Revenue rose to $905.8 million from $835.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.49 a share on revenue of $896.4 million. Equifax expects adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.29 to $1.34 a share on revenue of $915 million to $930 million, while analysts had forecast $1.27 a share on revenue of $900.7 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

