Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will keep offering free credit reports to U.S. consumers through next year

Credit reporting agencies Equifax Inc. , TransUnion and Dublin-based Experian PLC said Friday that they will continue to offer free weekly credit reports to U.S. consumers through the end of 2023. “This benefit will help consumers manage their financial health during a period of rising inflation and unprecedented economic uncertainty coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.,” the companies said in a statement. Shares of Equifax have dropped 41.2% year to date through Thursday, TransUnion’s stock has tumbled 46.3% and the U.S.-listed shares of Experian have sunk 41.0%, while the S&P 500 has lost 21.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story